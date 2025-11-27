Assam: Dibrugarh’s Arnab Sarma secures global recognition in Photography

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: In a proud moment for Assam, Dibrugarh-based photographer and journalist Arnab Sarma has earned an international photographic title, marking a significant milestone in his creative journey. The Sigma Academy of Photography, Hyderabad, has conferred upon him the distinguished honour of ‘Licentiate of Sigma Academy of Photography (L.SAP),’ an international accreditation awarded to photographers who demonstrate exceptional skill, artistic expression, and professional excellence.

Alongside the coveted title, Arnab Sarma has also been formally recognized as a ‘Photo-Artiste’ by the Academy, a testament to his dedication and craftsmanship in the field of photography.

For Sarma, this achievement represents the culmination of years of consistent work behind the lens, striving to capture stories, emotions, and visual narratives through his artistic approach. Despite being a journalist by profession, he has devoted a substantial part of his life to photography, working on diverse personal projects and professional assignments.

He is no stranger to accolades. Over the years, Sarma has bagged multiple national-level awards, and notably received a Skills Award from Nikon United Kingdom, in association with Professional Photo Magazine, a recognition that strengthened his standing in the world of photography.

