World Photography Day observed with exhibition and workshop at Dibrugarh University

DIBRUGARH: Dibrugarh University’s Centre for Studies in Journalism and Mass Communication (CSJMC) celebrated World Photography Day 2025 by hosting a vibrant Photofest, highlighting photography as a powerful medium of creativity, storytelling, and community engagement. The event was inaugurated by Prof. Dr. Pranjal Pratim Buragohain, Chairperson of CSJMC, who emphasized that “Photofest is the platform to showcase the talent of every photographer.” Adding to the charm of the event, popular Assamese actor Bibhuti Bhusan Hazarika graced the occasion as chief guest. He described photography as a “time traveller machine,” saying, “When we see a photograph after 20 years, it takes us back to earlier times.”

A key highlight of the day was a workshop titled “Green Frames: Photography, Nature and Sustainability,” conducted by renowned photographer Bablee Rai Bhuyan, who underlined photography’s unique role in bringing society together through visual narratives.

The Photofest also featured an exhibition on the theme “Hidden Gems of Nature,” displaying creative works by students of Dibrugarh University as well as photographers from across Assam. The collection captured the beauty of everyday life and the essence of nature through diverse lenses.

The festival brought together faculty members, local photographers, and students, all of whom applauded the creativity and innovation on display.

The CSJMC expressed gratitude to all contributors, noting that the event marked another step toward promoting photography as a vital medium of communication and artistic expression, stated a press release.

