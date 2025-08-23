Two-day photo exhibition concludes in Dibrugarh on World Photography Day

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: A two-day photo exhibition, organized by the Photography Society of Dibrugarh on the occasion of World Photography Day, concluded at Laxminath Bezbaruah Bhavan in Dibrugarh. Various photographers across the state participated in the photo exhibition.

In the Portrait category, Nashita Shah won the first position, Anjan Deka the second, and Achuyta Madhab Daa the third. Mayuri Bhattacharjya won the first, Malcolm Stephens won second, and Mritunjoy Pao the third in the Street category. Meanwhile, Bablee Rai Bhuyan won the first, Pori Deori the second, and Manoj Duarah won third in the Wildlife category.

Similarly, in the Nature category, Arup Bhattacharjee won the first and Rajesh Dulera the second position, while in the Student category, Sourav Das was placed first and Shubhajit Ray second.

Internationally-renowned photographers Ratnajit Choudhury and Bidya Sagar Baruah were present during the exhibition. A photography workshop was also organized during the two-day event. Over 150 students participated in the photography workshop.

