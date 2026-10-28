Kamrup DC inaugurates first Professional Learning Community magazine

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: The District Commissioner of Kamrup on Tuesday inaugurated the first Professional Learning Community (PLC) magazine on Life Skills Education (LSE) at the DC Office conference hall at Amingaon. The magazine has been brought out by Samagra Shiksha, Kamrup, in collaboration with the Magic Bus India Foundation, a non-governmental organisation.

The magazine documents the journey, experiences, achievements, and learnings of PLC members under the Life Skills Education programme. It highlights good practices adopted by schools, innovative teaching approaches, student engagement, and positive changes in the school environment through life skills education.

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