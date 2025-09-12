Assam: Digboi CHC struggles with shortage of doctors

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: The Digboi Community Health Centre (CHC), considered the primary healthcare hub for the region, is struggling to function effectively due to an acute shortage of doctors. As a result, hundreds of patients visiting the facility daily are left grappling with inadequate medical attention. The centre caters not only to Digboi but also to patients from Pengri, Bordumsa, and nearby areas, adding to the pressure.

During heavy rush of patients, long queues of elderly people, women, children, and students stretch outside the consultation chamber, with many forced to wait for hours in the scorching heat. Several patients, disappointed and exhausted, return home without treatment.

Local residents have voiced their concerns, urging the Health Ministry and the district health authorities to treat the matter with urgency and ensure a permanent solution to the crisis.

