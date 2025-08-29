Assam: Digboi police station felicitated for national recognition

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: Civil societies, journalist bodies, and local organizations in Digboi on Thursday felicitated Co-District Superintendent of Police (CDSP) Himangshu Gohain and Inspector Dibya Jyoti Dutta after the historic Digboi police station earned the distinction of being ranked the 4th best police station in India and the best in Assam.

The felicitation programme was held at the premises of the British-era Digboi police station in the presence of members from the Digboi Journalists’ Union, Digboi Press Club, Thana Level Nagarik Committee, Women’s Cell, local businessmen, senior citizens, and other organizations. The gathering applauded the achievement as a milestone that has placed Digboi on the national map for excellence in policing.

Speaking at the event, CDSP Himangshu Gohain credited the recognition to the ‘collective efforts of the police force, civil society, and local organizations that have always extended their support.’ Inspector Dibya Jyoti Dutta echoed the sentiment, adding that the award was a reflection of ‘teamwork, public trust, and the shared commitment to maintaining peace and order.’

Civil society leaders also hailed the recognition. The President of Digboi Journalists’ Union said, “This is a proud moment for Digboi. It highlights not only the efficiency of our police, but also the strong bond between law enforcement and the community.”

Tarun Hazarika the former President of Assam Oil Company Labour Union, remarked that the award was proof of the station’s proactive and responsive policing. From the business community, a local trader observed, “This honour is equally for the people of Digboi. It inspires confidence in law and order, which is vital for growth and development.”

The ranking was announced under the Annual Ranking of Police Stations in India, conducted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India.

Stations are evaluated on parameters such as crime prevention and detection, citizen service, cleanliness and infrastructure, and community outreach. Each year, the MHA publishes a list of the top 10 police stations in the country. By securing the 4th position nationally and the top spot in Assam, Digboi police station has set a benchmark for professionalism and community engagement, bringing both pride and responsibility to the region.

