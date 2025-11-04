Assam: Digboi set to host eight-day Book Fair from November 9 to 16

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: The oil city of Digboi is gearing up for a grand literary and cultural celebration as the Digboi Book Fair 2025 will be held from November 9 to 16 at the Digboi Refinery Ground in Assam’s Tinsukia district.

The eight-day fair is being jointly organized by the Digboi Press Club and the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU)’s Digboi unit, in collaboration with the All Assam Book Sellers and Publishers Association. This year’s edition places strong emphasis on promoting a reading culture and inspiring the younger generation through literature, knowledge-building and cultural exposure.

The fair will open on November 9 with a ceremonial programme featuring flag hoisting by Raju Hazarika, President of the Digboi Press Club, and Anupam Gogoi, President of the AASU Digboi unit, while a martyrs’ memorial tribute (tarpan) will be offered by the Joint Secretary of the organizing committee. The inaugural ceremony will be graced by noted social activist Jugen Patwari, after which a two-category drawing competition will be held from 11 am, reflecting the fair’s commitment to nurturing creativity among schoolchildren.

On November 10, an inter-school quiz competition for students of Classes 8 to 10 will take place at 4 pm, to be conducted by renowned quizmaster Sayantan Saikia.

The highlight of the youth-focused sessions will be on November 11, when acclaimed scientist and inventor Dr Uddhab Bharali will interact with students in an exclusive knowledge-sharing session aimed at fuelling innovation, curiosity, and problem-solving skills among young minds.

On the evening of November 11, a Satriya Krishna Dance Competition will take place, followed by the Satriya Dashavatar Dance Competition on November 12. A Bargit competition will also be held during the fair, promoting the devotional musical legacy of Assam.

On November 14, an interactive session with eminent personalities from diverse fields will be organized to expose students to inspiring journeys, real-world experiences, and leadership perspectives.

On November 15, a career counselling programme will be conducted for students, featuring Rupantar Chourak, Director of Mind Path Academy, as the resource person. The evening is scheduled to host a district-wide mask-making competition, providing a creative platform for artistic expression and cultural representation. The literary festival will conclude on November 16 with the valedictory and award ceremony, during which the prestigious 10th Annual Bhupen Hazarika Award and the Zubeen Garg Award will be presented to distinguished contributors to art, culture, and social service.

