Lakhimpur to Host First-Ever “Zubeen Garg Free Book Fair,” A Celebration of Knowledge, Music, and the Joy of Reading

Guwahati : A new chapter in Assam’s cultural journey is set to begin as the Public Welfare Library announces the first-ever “Zubeen Garg Free Book Fair”, to be held on 7 December 2025 at Azad, Lakhimpur. The event promises to be a heartwarming celebration of knowledge, music, and the timeless joy of reading.
Since its inception in 2020, the Public Welfare Library has worked tirelessly to nurture a love for books and to make literature accessible to all. The upcoming fair, dedicated to the beloved Assamese artist Zubeen Garg, aims to continue his legacy of inspiring hearts and minds through art, emotion, and wisdom.
Adding a special significance, the fair coincides with the birthday of renowned writer and journalist Homen Boragohain, which will also be observed as “Books and Study Day” honouring his immense contribution to Assamese literature and culture.
In a truly generous gesture, every visitor will be able to take home books free of charge, thanks to public donations of both new and pre-loved books.
The “Zubeen Garg Free Book Fair” will not just distribute books, it will spread love, learning, and a shared cultural bond. With music in the air and stories in every hand, this event is set to become a memorable tribute to reading, art, and the indomitable spirit of Assam.