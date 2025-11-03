Lakhimpur to Host First-Ever “Zubeen Garg Free Book Fair,” A Celebration of Knowledge, Music, and the Joy of Reading

Adding a special significance, the fair coincides with the birthday of renowned writer and journalist Homen Boragohain, which will also be observed as “Books and Study Day” honouring his immense contribution to Assamese literature and culture.

In a truly generous gesture, every visitor will be able to take home books free of charge, thanks to public donations of both new and pre-loved books.

The “Zubeen Garg Free Book Fair” will not just distribute books, it will spread love, learning, and a shared cultural bond. With music in the air and stories in every hand, this event is set to become a memorable tribute to reading, art, and the indomitable spirit of Assam.