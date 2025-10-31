Assam: Dilapidated state of Hamdhan Mohan Haflongbar bridge worries locals

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The Hamdhan Mohan Haflongbar bridge at Harangajao built long back over the Jatinga river, now stands in a dilapidated condition, posing serious risks to commuters. The bridge, once a crucial link to Harangajao bazar, has remained neglected since it was severely damaged during the devastating natural disaster of May 2022 that crippled Dima Hasao district.

That calamity had wiped out roads, bridges, and railway lines across the hilly terrain, cutting off all communication with the district headquarters, Haflong. In the months that followed, through persistent efforts under the Hill Autonomous Council, the district’s overall communication system—rail, road, and transport—was gradually restored.

However, it is deeply regrettable that even after more than three years, no steps have been taken by the concerned authorities to reconstruct or repair the old bridge connecting both the banks of river Jatinga.

Locals allege that the Public Works Department (PWD) showed utter indifference to the unsafe condition of the bridge, while the district administration’s inaction further compounded public resentment.

At present, only light vehicles are allowed to cross the nearly 100metrelong bridge, an activity fraught with danger as the structure remains unstable and fragile. Residents fear that a major accident could occur at any time.

According to a local trader, during the April?2022 downpour, an intense current in the Jatinga river washed away the soil and stones beneath the bridge’s pillars, causing portions of the structure to sink. Initially, the bridge had to be completely closed to traffic. Later, temporary repairs enabled the movement of small vehicles, but its safety remains highly questionable.

