Hmar community protests proposal to transfer 19 Lakhipur villages to Dima Hasao

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: The Hmar community residing in Cachar has now raised its voice in protest against the proposed handing over of 19 villages of Lakhipur to Dima Hasao. Addressing a press meet at Diphucherra in Lakhipur, representatives of the Hmar community claimed that apart from the Dimasas, people of all other ethnic groups were against the move. Further, they placed a demand for including Hmar community leaders in any discussion among the Union and State governments and Dimasa People's Supreme Council.

Silvias Khawzawl, spokesman of the Hmar People’s Convention (Democratic), said that the Hmars were a majority population in most of the 19 villages proposed to be included in Dima Hasao as a part of charter of demand placed by DNLA, the erstwhile militant outfit, during its treaty with the government. Silvias argued that no discussion in this sensitive issue would be complete without the participation of the Hmars. The representatives addressing the press meet organized by All Hmar Civil Society Organization said that in Cachar there were 70 Hmar-inhabited villages and handing over 19 villages to Dima Hasao would affect the population pattern of at least 30 such villages. They further outlined that the Hmars felt humiliated as the governments, both at the Centre and in the State, did not think of taking them into confidence before inking such a treaty.

Also Read: Bokakhat: Adivasi organizations protest after electrical workers injured on duty