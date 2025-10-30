Massive Landslide Obstructs NH-27 in Dima Hasao; Traffic at a Standstill

Guwahati: In a tragic turn of events, a massive landslide wreaked havoc at the Dolai Chunag road, under the jurisdiction of the Harangajao Police Station. The incident caused a significant section of the National Highway 27 to collapse. It led to the stoppage of the traffic along the route in the Dima Hasao area.

In order to prevent any further damage, authorities have temporarily halted the movement of large vehicles. Several trucks and buses were stuck on both sides of the impacted stretch as a result of the interruption.

It may be mentioned, Assam is situated in one of the world's most landslide-prone areas, the eastern Himalayas-Indo-Burma seismic zone. Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Nagaland are all under severe to high landslip hazard zones. Out of which, Dima Hasao, Karbi Anglong, Cachar, Hailakandi and Guwahati fall under the most districts affected by the calamity.

Meanwhile, Public Works Department (PWD) engineers, along with the District officials, arrived promptly at the location and evaluated the destruction caused. The restoration works have begun. The road is being cleared of debris and made available to light vehicles without any further delay.