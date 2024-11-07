Assam: Dima Hasao Launches First "Jal Utsav" to Promote Sustainable Water Practices in Rural Communities

OUR Correspondent

Haflong: The Jal Utsav campaign was ceremonially launched on Wednesday at N. Leikul village by Maitreyi Mishra, the State Nodal Officer NITI Aayog. The event marks a significant step as it is Dima Hasao’s first initiative of its kind, aimed at promoting sustainable water management and usage in rural areas.

Organized by the Public Health Engineering Department under the Jatinga Valley Aspirational Development Block, the launch served as a platform to highlight the importance of water conservation and the active participation of the community in sustainable practices.

During her address, State Nodal, ADP/ABP (Aspirational District Programme/Aspirational Block Programme), Madhya Pradesh, NITI Aayog Representative Maitreyi Mishra spoke about the N. Leikul tribal community, commending their resilience and unity. She expressed her admiration for their way of life and emphasized the critical role that water plays in their development.

District Commissioner Simanta Kr. Das also addressed the gathering, encouraging the local community, especially the women, to take the lead in demonstrating sustainable water usage practices. He highlighted the fortunate situation of having access to natural water from a nearby stream and stressed the importance of prioritizing responsible usage through the implementation of the 5R’s of sustainable water practices – Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, Restore, and Respect.

The local Member of Autonomous Council from Jatinga Constituency, Flaming Rupsi, expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for designating N Leikul as the inaugural site for the Jal Utsav campaign. In his statement, Rupsi also extended his thanks to Chief Minister, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, and the local government for their continuous support and dedication to the district’s development.

Also Read: Assam: Delegates from World Fragrant Cooperation, South Korea visit Dibrugarh University

Also Watch: