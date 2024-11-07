Assam: Delegates from World Fragrant Cooperation, South Korea visit Dibrugarh University

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: Dibrugarh University received a six-member delegation on Tuesday from the World Fragrant Cooperation (WFC), South Korea.

The delegation included Ven. Jeong Yeo, Head of WFC, Ven. Do San, Director of WFC, Ven. Do Moung, Director of WFC; Hyun-Seung Lee, Member of WFC; Soo-An Lee, Secretary General, WFC Headquarters; and Ki-Suk Lee, Secretary General, WFC Sejong.

Prof Surajit Borkotokey, the Director of the Office of International Affairs at Dibrugarh University, welcomed the delegates.

The Vice-Chancellor of Dibrugarh University, Prof. Jiten Hazarika, expressed the university’s honour in hosting the distinguished delegates while highlighting the importance of fostering international cultural and educational exchange.

The WFC has been instrumental in starting a Korean Language Course at Dibrugarh University. This collaboration aligns with Dibrugarh University’s commitment to offering a diverse linguistic and cultural education while acknowledging the growing interest in Korean language and culture among Indian students. The primary focus of this meeting was to exchange insights and ideas on further support for Korean language education in Assam, India. In a gesture of support, the Head Monk of the WFC delegation presented a scholarship of 1,000 USD to Dibrugarh University, dedicated to furthering the development of its Korean language program.

This financial contribution is expected to enhance resources for students pursuing Korean language studies, encouraging more students to participate in this program. The Head Monk also gifted some self-drawn art to everyone.

