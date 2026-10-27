Assam: Dima Hasao pays tribute to freedom fighter Sengyajik Joya Thaosen

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The people of Dima Hasao paid rich tributes to unsung freedom fighter Sengyajik Joya Thaosen on her 101st birth anniversary during a memorial event held at her statue in Haflong on Monday morning. The programme was organised to honour the supreme sacrifice of the 19-year-old braveheart from Dima Hasao, who was shot dead by British soldiers on April 7, 1944, at Khirem Khowai in Nagaland while delivering crucial rations to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's Azad Hind Fauj (INA).

The day is observed annually across the region to preserve the legacy of one of Northeast India's youngest female freedom fighters. Marking the significance of the occasion, the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council (DHAC) declared a district-wide holiday in her memory. The commemoration commenced with floral tributes and the garlanding of her statue led by DHAC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Debolal Gorlosa, alongside council members, local students, and members of the public.

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