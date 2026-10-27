Assam: Khel Maharan 3.0 preparations reviewed in Tamulpur

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR : A meeting was held on Monday at the conference hall of the Office of the District Commissioner, Tamulpur, under the chairpersonship of Additional District Commissioner Hemashree Khanikar to review the progress of preparations for Khel Maharan 3.0, an initiative aimed at identifying and nurturing sporting talent across the state and fostering a strong sporting culture at the grassroots level.

Sources from the DIPRO, Tamulpur, said that the meeting discussed various aspects, including the progress of player registration in the district, participation of schools, timely organisation of competitions and coordination among the concerned departments.

Reviewing the latest registration status, the Additional District Commissioner informed the meeting that approximately 67,000 players had registered to participate in Khel Maharan 3.0 in Tamulpur district so far. In comparison, a total of 1,27,000 players had registered in the district during the previous edition. Khel Maharan 3.0 will commence on November 7, 2026, and conclude on February 10, 2027.

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