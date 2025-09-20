Assam Agriculture University Offers Land for Zubeen Garg’s Cremation Centre

Guwahati: Assam Agriculture University (AAU) has come forward to honour the legacy of late singer Zubeen Garg by donating land for his cremation and memorial site.

The university authorities said they are prepared not only to allocate land in Zubeen Garg’s name but also to take responsibility for the upkeep of the cremation centre. AAU has formally requested the state government’s approval to proceed with the plan.

Officials stated that the initiative is aimed at preserving the memory of the iconic singer, whose sudden death in Singapore on Friday has plunged Assam and the Northeast into grief.

The move has been widely welcomed by fans and cultural bodies, who believe such a memorial would become a place of homage for generations to come.