Assam: Dinesh Gogoi bags Late Keshab Hazarika Memorial Award

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A day-long memorial and cultural programme will be organised at Dhodang Bor Namghar on Saturday, October 24, to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late Keshab Hazarika, an artist pensioner and theatre artist. The people of Dhodang village and the Keshab Hazarika Memorial Cultural Programme Celebration Committee are jointly organising the programme.

The event will feature a memorial tribute, Naam-Prasanga, an award presentation and a Mahapurushiya Bhaona performance in the evening as a mark of deep respect for the departed artiste.

One of the major highlights of the programme will be the presentation of the “Keshab Hazarika Memorial Lifetime Dedication to the Arts Award 2026” to noted playwright, Assamese film director, researcher of Bihu and folk culture, and retired professor of Devaraj Roy College in Golaghat, Dinesh Gogoi.

The award, instituted by the Late Keshab Hazarika Memorial Cultural Foundation, recognises Gogoi’s longstanding dedication to and contributions to the arts and culture.

As a further tribute to the late artiste, a Mahapurushiya Bhaona titled “Shakunir Pratishodh” (Shakuni’s Revenge) will be staged in the evening. The programme aims to honour the memory and cultural legacy of Keshab Hazarika.