Social Worker Devi Prasad Bagrodia bags Assam Gaurav Award 2025

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Government of Assam has selected eminent litterateur, translator and social worker Devi Prasad Bagrodia for the prestigious Assam Gaurav Award 2025, in recognition of his valuable contributions to literature, translation and cultural preservation. The announcement was made following the Assam Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma at Lok Sewa Bhawan, Dispur, on October 23, 2026. The awards are scheduled to be presented in December.

Born on November 8, 1939, at Chungigaon under Tengakhat Mouza in Dibrugarh district, Assam, Devi Prasad Bagrodia has devoted much of his life to literature, translation and the promotion of Assamese culture and heritage.

He is the son of the late Shewbhagwan Bagrodia and the late Basanti Devi Bagrodia. He received his school education at Tengakhat High School and studied up to the B.A. level at Dibrugarh Hanumanbax Surajmal Kanoi College (DHSK College). He subsequently underwent training related to tea cultivation at the Tocklai Tea Research Centre in Jorhat.

Bagrodia has made remarkable contributions to bringing Assamese literature and cultural heritage to a wider readership through translation, particularly into Hindi. His literary work spans Assamese, Hindi, English, Bengali and Rajasthani, reflecting his commitment to linguistic and cultural exchange.

Among his notable works are Jyoti Sudha (1991) and Jyotiprabha (1995), through which he translated the writings of Rupkonwar Jyotiprasad Agarwala into Hindi. He later published an expanded edition of Jyotiprabha in 2003.His other significant contributions include the Hindi translation of Dr Nagen Saikia's Mitbhash (1998), the children's book Sukhar Prithibi translated into English (2001), and Mrityu Vijayini Kanakalata (2001), the Hindi translation of Biren Barkataki's novel Mrityu Gochoki Ana Jai Jini.