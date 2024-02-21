Assam: Rs 20 crore sanctioned to Bodoland University under Pradhan Mantri Uchchtar Shiksha Abhiyan

KOKRAJHAR: Bodoland University (BU) participated in the digital launch of Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Siksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA) through video conferencing at a ceremonial programme held at Bodoland University in Kokrajhar on Tuesday.

A grant of Rs 20 crore has been approved for the infrastructure and educational development of Bodoland University. Bodoland University Vice Chancellor incharge Pradeep Kumar Patra, informed that funds were sanctioned to various higher educational institutions of the country under PM USHA to strengthen the higher educational institutions of the country, develop infrastructural facilities, and implement new educational activities.

Patra said, under the Pradhan Mantri Uchchtar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA) various infrastructure development like academic building, Research scholar hostel, Professor colony are to be implemented in the university under a grant of Rs. 20 crore. He expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister, Ministry of Higher Education Department, Government of India, Chief Minister for granting financial assistance of Rs 20 crore to Bodoland University for infrastructure development of the university.

