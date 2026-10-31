Elderly Woman Targeted in Sualkuchi Chain-Snatching Incident; Police Launch Crackdown

Sualkuchi: A brazen daylight chain-snatching incident has sparked severe public alarm in the silk-weaving town of Sualkuchi, Kamrup district, after an elderly woman became the latest victim of the notorious "Chiloni Chor" (bike-borne snatchers).

The victim, identified as Basanti Baishya, was targeted by unidentified miscreants who forcibly snatched a gold chain from her neck before speeding away. According to family sources, the stolen gold chain weighed approximately 1 tola (around 11.66 grams). The victim was left visibly shaken by the sudden and aggressive encounter.

Local residents expressed mounting frustration over the recurring threat of snatching gangs in the region. "We are no longer safe even walking right outside our homes," said a neighbor of the victim. "These thieves swoop in like hawks and disappear in seconds. The local administration must intensify patrolling."

The incident follows a string of similar offenses across the district, highlighting an organized network of street criminals targeting vulnerable pedestrians.

While investigating the matter, Kamrup police officials stated that standard procedures have been initiated. "We have received the complaint regarding the theft of the 1-tola gold chain from Basanti Baishya," a local police official confirmed. "A case has been registered, and we are tracking CCTV footage from nearby routes to identify the suspects and their vehicle."

This incident aligns with a wider crackdown by law enforcement against snatching rings across the Kamrup and Kamrup Metropolitan districts. Earlier this month, Basistha Police intercepted two habitual offenders, including one from Sualkuchi, who confessed to operating across a broad corridor encompassing Sualkuchi, Jalukbari, and Kahilipara.

Authorities have urged citizens to report any suspicious two-wheeler riders immediately to help mitigate the ongoing threat.