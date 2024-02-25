District administration takes initiatives to meet Most Outstanding District Initiative parameters in Nalbari

Nalbari: Through innovative ideation, dovetailing of schemes and resources, Nalbari district administration has been taking up many path breaking measures to meet the parameters under Most Outstanding District Initiative (MODI), launched by CM of Assam for all the municipalities in the state in the month of August 2023.

Under Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme of Government of India, the district administration organized a grand community wedding ‘ Shubh Parinay’ on November 23, 2023. A total of 10 couples from different parts of the district tied their nuptial knots. This wedding was not only a social breakthrough, but also a great example of an eco-friendly green wedding, meeting the objective of sustainable and economic green theme of MODI initiative. “Through the use of banana stem plates, earthenware cutlery, earthen water pots, bamboo dustbins, and flowers and banana leaves as decor etc, we could showcase a sustainable zero waste model for the community as a whole,” Nalbari DC Varnali Deka said. Waste from the wedding can be recycled and used for different purposes to promote sustainable development like creating vermi compost pits.

As a part of MODI initiatives, Nalbari district administration has been continuously organising various awareness campaigns for Waste Segregation at Source and prohibition of single use plastic as per the guidelines of Plastic Waste Management Rule, 2016 in the market places under Nalbari and Tihu municipal boards. In an unheard and unprecedented move, all senior officers of the District Administration led by Nalbari District Commissioner Varnali Deka visited the vendors and shopkeepers of Nalbari and Tihu town areas and urged to ensure waste segregation at source along with ban on the use of plastics and proper disposal of waste items in the dustbins put at designated places in and around the market area. All officers including Assistant Commissioners, Circle Officers, Sub Divisional Officer, Additional District Commissioners etc have personally led the drive.

