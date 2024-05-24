Assam: Distribution of sponsorship fund under ‘Mission Vatsalya’ organized in Sonitpur District

Tezpur: The ceremonial distribution of sponsorship fund under “Mission Vatsalya” of the Ministry of Women and Child Development of Government of India was organized on Wednesday by the District Child Protection Unit of Sonitpur in collaboration with the Sonitpur District Administration at the conference hall of the District Commissioner’s Office, Sonitpur, Tezpur.

Chairing the meeting, District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra enumerated on the vision and objectives of the mission and ceremoniously handed out cheques amounting to rupees 48,000 each to two selected beneficiaries for this year. 16-year-old Bikram Chetry of Dhekiajuligaon, Dhekiajuli, Sonitpur who had lost both his parents and 9-year-old Bhaskarjyoti Borah from Sologuri village of Jamuguri, Sonitpur whose father is visually impaired received the ceremonial cheques. Bikram Chetry has passed HSLC this year with 80.17% from Don Bosco School, Dhekiajuli and Bhaskarjyoti Borah is a class 4 student. The District Commissioner in the meeting urged all to help the administration in identifying deserving children that can be covered under the scheme.

During the fiscal year 2023–2024, the district will receive benefits from this scheme for a total of 91 beneficiaries, of whom 40 are carryovers from the previous fiscal year and 51 are new beneficiaries. The beneficiaries selected under this scheme will be getting rupees 4000 per month directly credited to their bank account for a period of one year and then based on scrutiny of eligibility criteria by the District Child Welfare and Protection Committee it tabled for renewal for another year. The scheme covers children upto 18 years of age only.

Mission Vatsalya is a roadmap to prioritize “Protection of the child” and to reach overall development of the child emphasizing mainly on Rehabilitation of Children in Need of Care & Protection and Children in Conflict with Law. It lays emphasis on child rights, advocacy and awareness along with strengthening the juvenile justice care and protection system with the motto to ‘leave no child behind’. The scheme is implemented as a centrally-sponsored scheme in partnership with State Governments and UT Administrations to support the States and UTs.

Additional District Commissioner (WCD) Kabita Kakati Konwar, Secretary of District Legal Services Authority, Sonitpur H.T. Buragohain, Assistant Commissioners, Officials and members of District Child Protection Unit, Sonitpur, Superintendent of Snehabandhan Children Home and other concerned officials and invitees were present in today’s event.

