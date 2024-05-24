Assam: Tarun Axom Sangh celebrates its 95th anniversary

Tezpur: Tarun Axom Sangh, a prominent socio-cultural organization founded in 1930 under the leadership of Deshpran Lakhidhar Sarmah, celebrated its 95th foundation day at premises of the Tarun Axom Sangh. The day began with a tribute to Lakhidhar Sharma, followed by an open session presided over by the president of Tarun Axom Sangh Dr. Bhubeneswar Saharia and Baneshwar Khaund noted educationist was invited as a guest of honour.

During the session, a special book titled, “Deshpran Lakhidhar Sarmah: Jibon Arashkriti” was unveiled in honour of the founder.

Renowned writer Ramcharan Chutia, who released the book, highlighted Lakhidhar Sarmah’s significant contributions to the Assamese language, literature, and culture. He noted that in 1919, Sarmah played a pivotal role in the independence movement and the formation of the Axom Chatra Sanmilan alongside Karmabir Chandranath Sarmah, shaping a new wave of nationalism. Chutia praised Tarun Asom Sangh for preserving Sarmah legacy through this publication.

In his keynote address, MLA Prithiraj Rabha emphasized that since its inception in 1930, Tarun Axom Sangh has been a crucial link in Assam literary, cultural, and freedom movements, as well as fostering unity among Assamese Muslims. He urged the organization to adapt to the modern era and regain its former glory with renewed vigour.

The event also honoured five small-scale vendors and long-time associates of Tarun Axom Sangh from the 1980 educator and social worker Dr. Rabin Sarma, Pranab Majumdar, Dr. Suresh Arya and Dr. Chandan Sharma with mementos and certificates of appreciation.

During the programme awards were distributed to the winners of the drawing competition. On the occasion writer Nayan Bhattacharya gifted three books and Manoj Bora presented his book “China-Bharat Conflict 62” to the library of Tarun Axom Sangh.

