Assam: Meet on traffic congestion held in Tezpur town

Tezpur: A meeting for the purpose of discussing the issues of traffic congestion, designated parking places in Tezpur town and other related issues was held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra at the conference hall of the District Commissioner’s Office, Sonitpur, Tezpur.

Welcoming all stakeholders present in the meeting the District Commissioner mentioned the need of the hour to discuss and come up with practical plans to resolve the issues of traffic congestion, curbing roadside encroachments, designating proper parking place for vehicles, r-rickshaw designated routes, “no parking” and “no entry zones” among others. At the very outset of the meeting the issue of traffic congestion during school opening and closing hours was discussed with the representatives from concerned invited school administrations and a difference of 15 minutes coordinated among them was suggested during both opening and closing time. The District Commissioner directed the concerned authorities to look into proper structuring of the paid parking system, maintenance of all traffic points and traffic signals and informed that the administration is actively working towards identifying new parking spaces for use of both 2 and 4 wheelers.

Speaking in the meeting Superintendent of Police Barun Purkayastha urged upon all stakeholders to cooperate with the police administration in strictly enforcing the “no parking” and “no entry zones”. A presentation on proposed “no entry points” and parking spaces was shown by the Traffic in-charge of Tezpur Police Station. Noteworthy, that the representatives from Tezpur Chamber of Commerce and e-Rickshaw Association voiced their full support and cooperation to the district administration in this initiative to solve the traffic woes of Tezpur. The meeting was attended by top officials of the district administration and police administration along with all concerned and invited stakeholders.

Also Read: Assam: PHED sets up two deep tube wells in crisis-hit areas in Kokrajhar

Also Watch: