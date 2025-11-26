Assam: District administration holds meeting on Arohan scheme in Tamulpur

A CORRESPONDENT

GORESWAR: "We must place special emphasis on how we can nurture students' talents, whether they are receiving adequate healthcare, whether their mental development is progressing properly, and the kind of environment in which they are growing up," said Pankaj Chakravarty, District Commissioner, Tamulpur, while addressing a meeting organized on Tuesday at the Srimanta Sankardev Auditorium of Tamulpur. The meeting was convened by the district administration under the Government of Assam's special initiative 'Arohan 2025-26,' in association with 'Samagra Shiksha.'

Speaking to the press, the District Commissioner stated, "Through the Arohan scheme, 72 students from the district will receive focused encouragement. Not only these selected students, but their classmates will also be significantly inspired." He further announced that two student-focused programmes, 'Ek din army ke sath' and 'Breakfast with DC,' will be resumed shortly.

To boost students' self-confidence, the District Commissioner cited the life and aspirations of the youngest IPS officer, Safin Hasan, as an inspiration. Referring to James Clear's widely-read book 'Atomic Habits,' he underscored the importance of effective time management.

The meeting brought together the 72 students, each the highest scorer in Class VIII from their respective schools and now promoted to Class IX, together with district officials, teachers, and professors from local colleges and higher secondary schools, who will serve as mentors. Under the scheme, each of the 72 students will be paired with a dedicated mentor to support their future development.

