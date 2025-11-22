Unity march held in honour of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Tamulpur

A CORRESPONDENT

GORESWAR: “The bond of unity that Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel created for us, the patriotism he instilled in us, and the ideals of a ‘Swachh Bharat’ he showed us - we must always remember these with deep respect. Therefore, we all must embrace the ideals of our revered Iron Man, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel,” stated District Commissioner of Tamulpur Pankaj Chakravarty in his address marking the 150th birth anniversary celebration of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, organized by the Tamulpur district administration on Friday.

The District Commissioner flagged off the Unity March from the Tamulpur Higher Secondary School playground to the Matonga Chowk. Speaking to the media before the start of the march, he said, “This march will once again inspire the entire district with the spirit of patriotism.”

Before the march began, a cultural programme was held at the Tamulpur Higher Secondary School playground. Invited groups performed Bodo and Bihu dances, while students of Kendriya Vidyalaya of Tamulpur presented a dance based on patriotic songs. Personnel of the 24th APBN also performed a band display. Additionally, a quiz competition, an exhibition and a small-scale trade fair were organized as part of the event.

Apart from District Commissioner Pankaj Chakravarty, the programme was attended by Senior Superintendent of Police Taburam Pegu, Colonel Abhishek Tyagi, officers and staff of various departments under the district administration, senior citizens, and school students.

