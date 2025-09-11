Assam: District Best Teacher Awardee Honoured at Jamugurihat

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: In a public meeting held on Wednesday in the conference hall of Borbhagiya MV School with Chandra Kanta Nath, headmaster of the school in the chair, Binu Bora, Assistant Teacher of Borbhagiya MV School, who was recently awarded with the District Level Best Teacher Award by the Sonitpur district administration, was felicitated. She was accorded felicitation with a gamosa, citation, and a packet of books by the school authority, school management committee, and the public bodies. The programme was attended by National Best Teacher title awardee retired Teacher Suwarna Bora, Ranjit Borthakur, President of All Assam MV School Teachers’ Association, Girish Bora, and President of SMC, among others.

