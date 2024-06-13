Assam: District Child Welfare and Protection Committee Review Meeting Held in Sivasagar; Anti-Child Labour Awareness Campaign Launched

SIVASAGAR: The review meeting of the District Child Welfare and Protection Committee was held at the Sukafa Conference Hall of the District Commissioner’s Office under the chairmanship of Sivasagar District Commissioner Aditya Vikram Yadav on Wednesday. The purpose of the meeting was explained by District Child Protection Officer Dr Bikash Ranjan Konwar.

The District Commissioner took stock of the work being done by the Office of the District Child Protection Officer regarding the overall development and protection of children and directed the District Child Protection Officer to take immediate steps to ensure smooth assessment of child protection schemes. The District Commissioner called upon the executive departments present in the review meeting such as health, education, labour etc. to serve towards the overall development of child protection.

The review meeting was attended by Labour Officer, Labour Inspector, District Legal Services Authority staff, DIPRO, Sivasagar Sub-Divisional Health Officer, office bearers of Child Welfare Committee, officials of voluntary organizations, staff of Child Helpline, Skill Development Officer, Social Welfare Department officers and staff of various departments.

At the end of the meeting, the District Commissioner inaugurated the month-long signature campaign regarding Anti-Child Labour Awareness Month by putting his signature, organized by the Assistant Labour Commissioner’s Office in collaboration with the District Child Protection Officer’s Office and Child Help Line.

Also Read: Dibrugarh doctor plays National Anthem in piano in Lotte World Tower

Also Watch: