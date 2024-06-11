Inter school quiz competition concludes in Sachi Dhar Phukan (SDP) Girls High School, Charing in Sivasagar district

GAURISAGAR: Sachi Dhar Phukan (SDP) Girls High School, Charing in Sivasagar district organized Social Worker Sadananda Chaliha Memorial Undivided Sivasagar District level Inter-School Quiz Competition on Saturday on the eve of year long school’s platinum jubilee celebration. A total of 35 teams hailing from various educational institutions in Jorhat, Charaideo and Sivasagar districts participated in the quiz competition. Later, six teams were selected for the main competition.

In the competition Ashis Konwer and Arindompran Saikia of Jyoti Vidyapith, Teok, Jorhat bagged the first prize while Bornil Gogoi and Souranil Gogoi of Sonari Jatiya Vidyalaya got second prize and Mriganka jyoti Baruah and Satya Sundar Bora of Amguri Arunudoy Academy won the third prize respectively.

Besides, Simanta Kalita and Chinmoy Kalita of Ruphimukh Janajati High School got the 4th prize. The 5th and 6th prize were won by Rubi Pukan and Chiranjit Nath of Gaurisagar Senior Secondary School and Harshajit Bora and Mrinmoy Das of Jhanji Higher Secondary School respectively. The best six teams of the competition were awarded cash of Rs 7,000, Rs 5,000, Rs 4,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,500 and Rs 1,000 and certificates. The competition was inaugurated by Tuaram Khanikar, retired professor of SMD College, Charing by lighting a lantern at the portrait of Sadananda Chaliha. Pranjal Kakoti and Milan Khanikar anchored whole programme. Later, a prize distribution ceremony was held where former education secretary of AASU Sarat Hazarika took part as chief guest. Earlier late Sadananda Chaliha’s wife Punnya Prabha Chaliha was felicitated by the Maharajat Jayanti Celebration Committee of the school at the beginning of the programme.

