Assam Elections: Controversy over Dual Voting in Bokakhat

GUWAHATI: In a troubling discovery during the second phase of elections in Assam it has been reported that a voter allegedly voted twice in two different districts, which has raised concerns about the security of the voting system.

The incident occurred in the Kakojan area of Bokakhat, which is on the border of Golaghat and Karbi Anglong districts.

The voter in question, Bimol Mura, also known as Duba Murah, reportedly voted in the Bokakhat constituency during the first phase of polling on April 19.