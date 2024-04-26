Assam Elections: Controversy over Dual Voting in Bokakhat

GUWAHATI: In a troubling discovery during the second phase of elections in Assam it has been reported that a voter allegedly voted twice in two different districts, which has raised concerns about the security of the voting system.
The incident occurred in the Kakojan area of Bokakhat, which is on the border of Golaghat and Karbi Anglong districts.
The voter in question, Bimol Mura, also known as Duba Murah, reportedly voted in the Bokakhat constituency during the first phase of polling on April 19.
However, it's been reported that he also voted again in the second phase at polling booth no. 174 in Kakojan LP School, which is located in Bokajan within the East Karbi Anglong district.
The location of Kakojan, situated on the border of two districts, seems to have made it easier for some people to manipulate the voting system.
There are suspicions that some individuals might have obtained two voter cards using different names, which would allow them to vote in both districts.
Bimol Mura's case is not unique, as reports indicate that several other voters in the border area might have also engaged in dual voting practices.
Meanwhile, Assam's electoral landscape bore witness to the second phase of Lok Sabha elections. This pivotal event was marked by a respectable 60.32% voter turnout across five constituencies till 3 PM.
The electoral process began at 7 am on Friday, April 26th. It unfolded smoothly and culminated at 5 pm, all within the same day.
As the tireless electoral machinery proceeded, the focus diverted towards the demographics and political dynamics. Both of these elements shape the outcome. Five constituencies emerged as key centers of electoral contest.
They were Nagaon, Karimganj, Silchar, Diphu and Darrang-Udalguri. An overall of 61 candidates engaged in fierce competition for parliamentary seats. Each candidate was striving to win the trust of the diverse electorate.
