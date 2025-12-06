Assam: District Industry Meet and Trade Fair inaugurated in Nazira

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The inaugural ceremony of the District Industry Meet and Trade Fair was held on Wednesday at Nazira Natya Mandir premises, under the patronage of the Industry, Commerce, and Public Enterprises Department of Assam Government, and organized by the Assam Small Industries Development Corporation Limited.

The 5-day trade fair, which will continue till December 7, was inaugurated by Pratibha Meshram, CDC, Nazira Co-District, on December 2. The event features stalls from various women's self-help groups from different parts of the district, showcasing their products and services.

