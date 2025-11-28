Assam bags bronze for Swachh Pavilion at India International Trade Fair

New Delhi: Assam has secured the Bronze Medal for Swachh Pavilion at the 44th India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2025, held at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital. The award was presented to Umesh Kumar, Director of the Assam Pavilion, by officials of the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) during the closing ceremony of the fair on Thursday.

The pavilion earned recognition for its high standards of cleanliness, maintenance and visitor-friendly layout —criteria central to the Swachh Pavilion awards aimed at promoting hygiene and sustainability at one of India’s largest trade exhibitions.

The IITF 2025, which ran from November 14 to 27, featured participation from several states, public sector undertakings and international exhibitors. Assam’s pavilion highlighted the state’s cultural heritage, traditional crafts, agricultural products and government initiatives, drawing significant footfall throughout the event.

Featuring 41 MSME stalls, innovative startups, and an extensive range of One District One Product (ODOP) displays, the pavilion showcased Assam’s diverse craftsmanship and growing industrial landscape. Key state agencies, including Assam Tourism, AIDC, the Agriculture Department, NEDFi and AGMC joined hands to present a comprehensive picture of Assam’s traditional strengths and emerging opportunities.

The pavilion recorded over ?1.80 crore in total sales, reflecting robust visitor engagement and demand for Assam’s showcased products.

Visitors were particularly drawn to the state’s signature products such as premium Assam tea, finely crafted bamboo and cane items, agarwood products, and a variety of handloom and handicraft offerings. The pavilion also highlighted the state’s expanding agro-based industries through an array of food processing products.

Beyond commerce, the pavilion offered an immersive cultural experience. Exhibits spotlighted Assam’s UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including Charaideo Maidam and Kaziranga National Park. Live performances of traditional dances, most notably the lively Bihu and the graceful Bagarumba, added to the pavilion’s appeal. The display of the revered Guru Asana further reflected the spiritual and cultural legacy of Assam’s Vaishnavite traditions rooted in the teachings of Srimanta Sankaradeva.

Officials from the state government expressed satisfaction over the recognition, noting that the award reflects Assam’s commitment to promoting a clean and organised presentation while showcasing its developmental progress and economic potential.

The India International Trade Fair is known for offering a platform to states and businesses to display innovations, investment opportunities and unique regional products to a diverse national and global audience, said a press release.

