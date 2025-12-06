Nazira municipality to construct modern vending zone near Gandhi Maidan

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The Nazira municipality is set to transform the town’s landscape with two major projects aimed at improving the quality of life for its citizens.

The first project involves the construction of a modern park near Gandhi Maidan, with an estimated budget of Rs 50 lakh. The park will feature walking paths, playground equipment, and other amenities, making it an ideal spot for recreation and relaxation. The municipality plans to cater to the needs of senior citizens, providing them with a safe and accessible space for morning and evening walks. According to the Nazira municipality, there are plans to include sports equipment and exercise facilities in the park.

The second project involves the creation of a vending zone near Gandhi Maidan, with an investment of Rs 6 lakh. This initiative aims to relocate food stalls and small vendors from the main roads to a designated area, reducing congestion and promoting a cleaner environment. The vending zone will provide modern facilities to vendors, enhancing their overall experience and contributing to the city’s organized development.

