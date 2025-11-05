Assam: District-level career counselling programme held in Abhayapuri

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: The District Employment Exchange, Bongaigaon, organized a district-level career counselling and vocational guidance programme at Abhayeswari HS & MP School, Abhayapuri, drawing participation from over 350 students of nearby institutions. The event was attended by Gulam Sarowar Hussain, ACS, Bitumoni Choudhury, ACS, Tarapad Das, and Biswajit Nath. The programme began with a welcome address by Raj Ballabh Mahanta. Certified career counsellor Abhijnan Sharma led an interactive session on career trends and skill development, followed by a Q&A segment. The event concluded with a vote of thanks from Nabajyoti Das, marking a successful initiative aimed at guiding the district’s youth toward informed career choices.

