Career counselling programme held at Nagaon Anandaram Dhekial Phookan (ADP) College

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: A district-level career counselling programme was organized at Anandaram Dhekial Phookan (ADP) College in Nagaon, in collaboration with the District Employment Exchange and Model Career Center, Nagaon, on Friday.

The programme aimed to guide students in making informed career choices by providing them with expert advice and insights into various career options.

The programme was attended by esteemed guests, including Dr Sadananda Payeng, Principal of Anandaram Dhekial Phookan College, Paresh Bordoloi, Employment Officer of District Employment Exchange, Nagaon, and Kankan Bordoloi, Founder of Mentorena Career Counselling.

The speakers emphasized the importance of career planning in the current competitive job market and encouraged students to identify their strengths and explore different career options. Dr Payeng urged students to make informed decisions about their future careers, while Paresh Bordoloi briefed them on various career aspects and the importance of adapting to the changing job market.

Kankan Bordoloi delivered a presentation on emerging fields such as government services, private industries, entrepreneurship, and technology, highlighting the importance of skill development and awareness about government schemes and training programmes.

Also Read: Sukdev Goswami Memorial All Assam Debate Competition at Anandaram Dhekial Phookan (ADP) College