Assam: District-level slogan writing, drawing competitions held in Lakhimpur district

LAKHIMPUR: As parts of the Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programmes, a slogan writing competition and a drawing competition were held among the students at Padmanath Gohain Baruah Higher Secondary School of Lakhimpur district on Thursday. The competition events were held in order to raise awareness among the upcoming generations and fresh voters about the importance of practising franchise. In the first phase, the competitions were held in the colleges from March 20 to March 22. After that, the slogan writing and drawing competitions were held among the selected contestants, which were qualified for the district level competition.

Following the competition, an awareness meeting was also held along with the prize distribution ceremony. Election Officer Gunjan Sarma and Assistant Commissioner Jyotikana Chetia delivered lecture by addressing the students in the meeting. The event was moderated by Dr. Bhaskarjit Bora, Assistant Nodal Officer, SVEEP, Lakhimpur Election District. Another Assistant Nodal Officer of SVEEP, Basanta Dutta, headmistress of the school and in-charge teachers of the students from various colleges were present in the event. Notably, street plays were staged in various parts of the district on Wednesday and Thursday as part of the SVEEP initiatives taken to raise awareness on the importance of practising franchise.

