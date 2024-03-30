Brisk preparation on to celebrate silver jubilee year of Rongali Bihu festival in Lakhimpur district

LAKHIMPUR: Subansiri Kendriya Rongali Bihu Sanmilan of Lakhimpur district has geared up to organize its silver jubilee celebration of the Rongali Bihu festival this year. As part of such preparations, this Bihu celebration committee inaugurated its temporary office at Mornoi Bebejiya Chariali on Thursday. The office was inaugurated by retired teacher Chandra Kaman, the founder president of the Subansiri Kendriya Rongali Bihu Sanmilan. Prior to it, flags of the celebration committee were hoisted by parent committee president Jyoti Prasad Pegu and celebration committee president Khagen Singh amid the resonance of the blended notes of traditional Bihu instruments. In connection of the inaugural ceremony of the office, the Bihu committee organized a special Bihu programme on the day.

Notably, in order to celebrate its silver jubilee year Rongali Bihu festival, Subansiri Kendriya Rongali Bihu Sanmilan formed a strong celebration committee with Khagen Singh as president and Dipak Das as secretary. The Bihu festival will be celebrated by the committee with two-day long programmes on May 13 and May 14. The office inaugural ceremony was also attended by parent committee secretary Nilotpal Goswami along with a host of Bihu artistes and local people.

