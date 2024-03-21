Assam: District Magistrate enforced Model Code of Conduct across Golaghat

GOLAGHAT: In view of the law and order situation in the district, the following prohibitory orders have been issued in the district by the District Magistrate of Golaghat under Sections 144 and 144A of the Code of Criminal Code, 1973, to prevent the possibility of breach of peace and unrest and to conduct elections in a free, transparent, fair and smooth manner.

These orders will remain in force till further orders are issued in the district. In the order it was said that gun licensee in Golaghat district shall immediately submit firearms to the nearby police station or to the approved ammunition dealer with licensed weapons by 5:00 pm on 19.03.2024. It is strictly prohibited for the licensee to display firearms in public places. Carrying weapons in processions, community exercises or community training is strictly prohibited. This order shall not apply to authorized law enforcement officers or duty personnel, or persons authorized by law to carry firearms such as the security personnel of banks, financial institutions and government agencies.

