Black day: Seven state martyrs remembered in Jamugurihat

JAMUGURIHAT: March 20, 1983 was a black day in the history of Assam and Jamugurihat as well because a total of seven energetic and enthusiastic youths were brutally killed by doubtful voters at Lale Tapu, on the south-western part of Jamugurihat. The seven youths who were assassinated were Bhupen Deka, Balin Nath, Prasanna Barua, Biren Mishra, Shyam Kundu, Palash Rajbanshi and Jayram Barua.

All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has declared them as state martyrs. And every year, March 20 has been observed as Swahid Divas at Jamugurihat in memory of the state martyrs by All Jamuguri Students’ Union in collaboration with the general public. Inaugurating the Swahid Divas convened by All Jamuguri Students’ Union on Wednesday at Sapta Swahid Bedi, Jamugurihat, Abhijit Nath, the district president of Sonitpur district AASU fondly recalled the ultimate sacrifice offered by the state martyrs. He made a humble appeal to the people to put their hands together to protect the state from the clutches of anti-Assamese elements and mentality as well. The Swahid Divas began with hoisting of the AASU flag followed by illumination of earthen lamps in front of the statues of the martyrs and floral tributes. Dihanaam was performed by the local women at Sapta Swahid Bedi here. The organizers felicitated the family members of the martyrs. The event was attended by Nitul Bota, assistant secretary of the central body of the AASU, Arup Talukdar, district secretary of Sonitpur district AASU besides the office bearers of Sonitpur district AASU and All Jamuguri Students’ Union besides other dignitaries. State Conference of Assam State Electricity Supply Workers’ Union .The 61st Biennial State Conference of Assam State Electricity Supply Workers’ Union held with two days hectic schedules on 16th &17th March at Utsav Bhawan, North Lakhimpur.

The Conference began at 9.00AM with the hoisting of the Unions’ red flag & floral tributes with red salutes paid to Martyr’s altar in presence of about 400 delegates from various parts of Assam. Afterwards, a procession of Electricity Workers was held through out North Lakhimpur town which was glorified by shouting slogans with employees rights & demands .An open session held at 11.00AM conjunction with the conference &. The session was presided over by Dilip Bardeuri ,President Reciption Committee. The meeting inaugurated by Sri Nipin Sonowal, CEO, Lakhimpur Elect Circle APDCL and attended by APDCL Tezpur Zone General Manager , APDCLSri Amarjyoti Sharma. Sri Nagen Chetia, Assam State Committee Vice President CITU & General Secretary, Petrolium & Gas Workers’ Federation Sri Nagen Chetia , Guest of the open session vividly narrated the attack on the Power Sectors and it’s employees due to anti people policies of the Goverment. To communurate the Conference a Souvenir “Shramik Kantha” was unveiled by the eminent Journalist & Auther Sri Kumud Borah. The delegates session was presided over by the presidium consisting of Mukutmani Das, Shivprasad Das, Rambha Ghimire. Sri Dhruvajyoti Sharma. General Secretary presented the Secretary’s Report Sri Kumud Sarma, Treasurer submitted the Financial Statement.The secretary’s report& financial statement was unanimously adopted after detailed discussions by the delegates from different zones and Units of the Union .The conference adopted resolutions against privatization of power sector, demanding restoration of OPS & repeal of NPS, stopping outsourcing system, regularization of temporary electricity employees and payment of full salary to all during probation period. The conference elected a 71 nos Members Central Executive Committee with Nayan jyoti Chakraborty as president, Dip Kr Chowdhury as working president and Dhruba jyoti Sharma as general secretary with Rituraj Sinha as treasurer for the coming term2024-26 , it was stated in a press release .

