Assam: District Road Safety Committee meet held in Tinsukia

Tinsukia: The Tinsukia District Road Safety Committee meeting was held at the office of District Commissioner, Tinsukia on Thursday with DC Swapneel Paul in the chair which was attended by concerned officials and members. The District Rollout Manager of iRAD project informed that during January and February 2024, 21 accidents in Tinsukia district were reported of which 7 were fatal. The District Commissioner asked Additional Commissioner Chinmoy Pathak to immediately provide specific estimates for construction and installation of reflective tapes on speed humps, signage, reflectors, rumble strips and electricity poles in consultation with PWD and NH Department. To control accidents, the District Commissioner resolved to inform the committee to continue enforcement, investigate intervention in accidents, implementing the necessary works for every road with the concerned association. The District Commissioner also directed that any open pits/drains etc. should be covered. The District Commissioner also directed the concerned departments in collaboration with the electricity and forest departments to take measures to cut down tree branches which are likely to cause devastation during storm.

