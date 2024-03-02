Nehru Yuva Kendra organized District Level Neighbourhood Youth Parliament in Tezpur University

Tezpur: The District Level Neighbourhood Youth Parliament, organized by Nehru Yuva Kendra under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, in collaboration with Tezpur University and Naba Prabha Janakalyan Samiti, took place on Thursday, at Tezpur University. The event aimed to provide a platform for youth engagement and democratic discourse, fostering civic participation and leadership among the youth of the district.

The event was opened by the anchor, Anisha Bhattacharjee, who set the tone for the day’s proceedings with a warm welcome and an inspiring opening address. The event commenced with an inaugural ceremony graced by esteemed dignitaries Prithiraj Rava, MLA, Tezpur as the chief guest. The guests of honour were Dr. Tapan Kr Gogoi, Prof, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Tezpur University, Dr Rabindra Hazarika, Assistant Prof, Department of Zoology, Darrang College, including representatives from Nehru Yuva Kendra, Tezpur University, and Naba Prabha Janakalyan Samiti. Dr. Rubi Dutta, Assistant Prof, Tezpur Law College and Abhilash Bapanasha, Research Scholar, Department of MCJ, Tezpur University were the resource persons of the event. Dr. Bikash Pradhan, Assistant director-cum-DYO, Nehru Yuva Kendra highlighted the importance of ‘My Bharat’ portal and the registration process thereafter.

The welcome address was delivered by Nurul Amin, General Secratary, Naba Prabha Janakalyan Samiti. The plenary session focused on discussions surrounding youth empowerment, featuring keynote addresses from eminent speakers, scholars, and community leaders. Topics such as skill development, entrepreneurship, and social innovation were explored, emphasizing the role of youth in driving sustainable development and nation-building. Concurrent breakout sessions were conducted, allowing participants to engage in interactive discussions on grassroots initiatives and community-driven projects. The resource persons led discussions on topics such as rural development, environmental conservation, and social welfare, encouraging participants to share their insights and experiences.

The highlight of the event was the Youth Parliament debates, where participants presented their viewpoints on the topic, “Women empowerment alone can stop crimes against women”. Dr. Madhumita Acharjee, HoD, Dept of Law, Tezpur University and Dr. Gitanjali Ghosh, Associate Prof, Dept of Law, Tezpur University were the judges of the parliament. Students throughout the district’s institutions such as Tezpur Law College, Darrang College, Tezpur College, LGB Girls College, Tezpur University etc made active participation.

The event concluded with a closing ceremony, during which certificates of participation were awarded to all attendees. Distinguished participants and outstanding performers in the Youth Parliament debates were recognized and felicitated for their contributions. Vote of thanks was delivered by the President of Naba Prabha Janakalyan Samiti, Dr Shankar Chakraborty, expressing gratitude to all participants, collaborators, and supporters for making the event a success.

The Neighborhood Youth Parliament served as a platform for youth from diverse backgrounds to come together, exchange ideas, and advocate for positive change in their communities. Through meaningful discussions, debates, and grassroots initiatives, the event reinforced the importance of youth engagement in shaping the future of our society. It was a testament to the collective efforts of NYK, Tezpur University, and Naba Prabha Janakalyan Samiti in nurturing the leadership potential of the youth and fostering a culture of civic participation.

