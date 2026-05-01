Congratulatory book ‘Arunjyoti’ launched in Morigaon on occasion of Dr Arun Kumar Nath’s superannuation

Our Correspondent

Morigaon: In a solemn atmosphere, a book titled 'Arunjyoti', an evergreen journey of a colourful life, was formally launched at the Morigaon District Journalist Association's office today. In conjunction with the superannuation of Jt Director of Health, Dr Arun Kr. Nath, the congratulatory book 'Arunjyoti', an evergreen journey of a colourful life, was released here. The book was compiled with various writers' self-composed stories based on Dr Nath's life. A felicitation meeting on the occasion of the programme was held, which was presided over by the incumbent Joint Director of Health, Morigaon, Dr Shailendra Bardhan Bora. After delivering the welcome speech by C.O. of JDH Naba Kr. Medhi, DFPC Baharul Ulum Chaudhary spoke about the objective of the meeting at length.

Additional district commissioners of Morigaon, Anusuya Sarma and Nitisha Bora, inaugurated the book.

Also Read: Tezpur Xahitya Xabha launches children’s library with 2,000 multilingual books