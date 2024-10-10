Assam: District Surveillance Committee Conducts Comprehensive Health Surveillance Program in North Cachar Hills

OUR Correspondent

Haflong: The District Surveillance Committee (DSC) successfully conducted a comprehensive surveillance programme at the Principal Secretary Conference Hall, North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council on Tuesday. The event was presented by District Surveillance Officer, IDSP Dr. L. Vaiphei, who provided an insightful overview of the current prevalence of diseases in the district and discussed effective mitigation strategies.

The District Level Surveillance Team (DLST), formed under the chairmanship of the Principal Secretary of NCHAC, aims to address and mitigate climate-induced diseases, emerging diseases, zoonotic diseases, and other health concerns. This initiative underscores the district’s Health department commitment to enhancing public health and ensuring the well-being of its residents. The programme highlighted the importance of proactive disease surveillance and the need for coordinated efforts to tackle health challenges. The discussions and strategies outlined during the event are expected to significantly contribute to the district’s health infrastructure and preparedness. It was said in the programme that early warning signal vis-à-vis early detection, is the main aim during the onset of disease outbreak so that mitigation of the same can be performed efficiently. Also, there are several instances of cases of fever in Assam which is alarming and prominently a spurt in the case of dengue in Dima Hasao of which Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his concerns. It was said in the programme that there is no incidence of cases of malaria for the last three years however district rapid response team is vigilant for a quick handling of the case, whenever needed.

In his closing remarks, Principal Secretary T.T. Daulagupu acknowledged the recent increase in reported cases, emphasizing that health concerns remain a top priority. He noted that Dima Hasao district is behest with healing rituals and folk medicine practices; however, it is essential for individuals to have access to institutionalized forms of treatment.

