Assam: District Task Force meet on National Immunization Day SNID-2024 held in Haflong

Assam: Orientation programme on immunization held in NagaonHaflong: The 2nd District Task Force meeting on National Immunization Day SNID-2024 was held at the officer’s conference hall of NCHAC, Haflong on Tuesday. A meeting was chaired by the Principal Secretary of NCHAC, Thai Tsho Daulagupu, ACS in presence of secretary, NCHAC, Partha Sarathi Jahari, ACS, Joint Director, Medical & Health Services, Dr. Duleshwar Gogoi, medical officials and line departments.

In the meeting Principal Secretary reviewed the preparedness and immunization status for the National Pulse Polio Immunization schedule on March 3. The aim of conducting this SNID is to ensure that all the children between the age group 0-5 years are protected against poliomyelitis.

District Immunization Officer Dr. Marina L Changsan appealed to all the parents of age group 0-5 years to bring their children to the nearest polio booth/health institution, to receive 2 drops of oral polio vaccine to protect them against poliomyelitis.

During the Polio campaign polio drops will be provided in all the villages of Dima Hasao through 563 booths, district hospital, urban Health Centre, PHC, SD,SHC,CHC and even in major railway stations and bus/sumo stands.

Also Read: Assam: Orientation programme on immunization held in Nagaon

Also Watch: