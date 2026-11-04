Assam: Diwali Demand Surges for Nalbari’s Century-Old Fireworks Industry

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: With only a few days left for the festival of lights, Diwali, firecracker artisans in Bahjani village of Nalbari district are working round the clock to meet the growing demand for locally manufactured fireworks. The demand for traditional fireworks produced in Bahjani has been increasing across Assam every year, with the village’s products earning considerable popularity in the state’s markets through their distinctive identity and quality.

Notably, the traditional ‘Maa-Icon Fireworks’ factory, situated in Nij Bahjani village under Bahjani, was established in 1849. With a history spanning nearly 177 years, the factory has preserved the traditional art of fireworks manufacturing through successive generations. Following the demise of its founders, late Jagru Talukdar and late Prasanna Talukdar, their descendants, Aniruddha Talukdar, Akhil Talukdar, and Ashok Talukdar, are currently carrying forward the family business.

Meanwhile, another fireworks manufacturing unit in the same village, ‘Trinayan Fireworks,’ owned by Jayanta Talukdar, is also witnessing hectic activity as artisans work to complete production ahead of the festival.

However, despite the growing popularity of Bahjani’s locally manufactured fireworks, the traditional industry is facing serious challenges. The absence of adequate government support, rising production costs, and increasing competition from fireworks imported from outside the state have placed considerable pressure on local manufacturers.

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