Pratika Rawal's Century and Shafali Verma's Fireworks Lead India to Dominant Win Over Zimbabwe

Vadodara: Pratika Rawal struck an unbeaten century while Shafali Verma smashed a blistering 64 not out as World Champions India cruised to a nine-wicket victory over Zimbabwe, chasing down a target of 198 in just 27.1 overs in the first ODI of the three-match series at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi in Vadodara on Friday.

Rawal remained unbeaten on 100 off 96 balls, hitting 15 boundaries, while Shafali provided the fireworks with an unbeaten 64 off just 34 deliveries, including five fours and four sixes. The emphatic victory came after India’s bowlers, led by Shree Charani’s four-wicket haul, restricted Zimbabwe to 197 in 49.5 overs despite a fighting half-century from Beloved Biza.

Chasing 198, India made a flying start as Rawal struck two boundaries in the opening over to put the Zimbabwe bowlers under immediate pressure. The opener continued her aggressive approach, finding two more boundaries across the next two overs while rotating the strike effectively.

Captain Smriti Mandhana joined the assault in the fifth over, hammering consecutive fours off Michelle Mavunga as the Indian openers took advantage of the fielding restrictions.

Rawal was particularly proactive during the Powerplay, combining crisp strokeplay with effective running between the wickets. The opening pair dominated the Zimbabwe attack, taking India to 72 without loss after 10 overs, with Rawal contributing 42 runs during that period. India needed just 126 more runs to secure victory.

Earlier, India produced a disciplined bowling performance to dismiss Zimbabwe for 197 in 49.5 overs after the visitors won the toss and elected to bat.

Biza remained the visitors’ top scorer, but her fighting innings ended when Gaud dismissed her, with Mandhana taking a good catch. Biza made 62 off 92 balls, striking four boundaries.

Deepti wrapped up the innings by bowling Tendai Makusha off the penultimate ball as Zimbabwe were dismissed for 197 in 49.5 overs.

Brief scores: Zimbabwe Women 197 all out in 49.5 overs (Beloved Biza 62, Michelle Mavunga 29; Shree Charani 4-23, Kranti Gaud 3-42) lost to India Women 200/1 in 27.1 overs (Pratika Rawal 100*, Shafali Verma 64*, Smriti Mandhana 32; Olinder Chare 1-58) by 9 wickets. IANS

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