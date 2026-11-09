Assam: Dobok Police seize 15 kg of suspected ganja, apprehend one in Rangia

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: Amid the hustle and bustle of Diwali celebrations, Dobok police seized cannabis (ganja) after acting on specific inputs regarding its transportation.

Acting on the information, CI Baihata and SI Bishal Barman of Dobok OP conducted naka checking and intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number AS-01-GT-7541 last night.

According to Dhrubajyoti Nath, CDSP, Rangia, a search operation led to the recovery and seizure of 15.049 kg of suspected cannabis (ganja), packed in three packets.

One person, identified as Ridip Kumar, son of Late Narayan Kumar, a resident of No. 3 Monakuchi Boramgoi village under Kamalpur Police Station in Kamrup district, was apprehended.

Further legal action is being initiated, and interrogation is underway, police sources said.

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