Assam: Golden Jubilee festival of Lakhimpur Girls’ College kicked off

LAKHIMPUR: With the commemoration of the past achievements by marking the glorious fifty years of its academic journey, the golden jubilee festival of Lakhimpur Girls’ College kicked off from Saturday with three-day long colourful programmes in an enthusiastic environment. The college is the first institute for women’s higher education in the region and has already entered glorious fifty years of its academic journey. Established in 1972, the college has contributed a lot to the academic field, not only of the Lakhimpur district, but also of the State by ensuring quality education for the intellectual, skill development of the women.

As per agenda, the inaugural day programmes of the event started with the hoisting of college flag by Principal Dr. Surajit Bhuyan and 50 golden jubilee flags by fifty prominent figures of Lakhimpur. It was followed by smriti tarpan programme, which was conducted by Vice-Principal Dilip Borah. The book fair was inaugurated by retired Vice-Principal Dipanjali Dutta. During the flag hoisting programme, the students presented the title song of the college. Then a felicitation programme was organized on the occasion under the management of Professor Malabika Chaliha, in which the retired principals, professors and employees of the college were given warm felicitation.

