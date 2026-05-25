Assam: Domesticated elephant forcibly taken away from owner in Balijan, Bokakhat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Amid the continuing illegal trafficking of elephants in the state, a highly concerning incident has come to light in Bokakhat. Serious allegations have been raised against Ashraf Ali, owner of ‘Hati Darbar’ in Balijan, Bokakhat, for allegedly taking away another person’s domesticated elephant.

According to reports, a domesticated female elephant belonging to a man named Durga Kutum of Bokakhat had been kept for some time at the office of the Burhapahar Forest Range under Kaziranga National Park. Recently, after submitting the necessary documents, Kutum received official approval from the Forest Department to legally reclaim the elephant. It is alleged that when Durga Kutum was bringing the elephant home from Burhapahar to Bokakhat on Saturday, Ashraf Ali forcibly took away the elephant using intimidation and muscle power. Regarding the incident, the victim, Durga Kutum, has already lodged an FIR at Bokakhat police station.

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