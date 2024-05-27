Assam: Doomdooma Girls’ Higher Secondary School distributes Prizes

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: The annual prize distribution ceremony of Doomdooma Girls’ Higher Secondary School was held on Saturday at the school auditorium. The meeting was presided over by Abhijit Khataniar, president of the Management and Development Committee of the school. Sujit Kumar Baruah, former president of the Rotary Club of Doomdooma, was the chief guest. In his speech, Sujit Kumar Baruah urged the students to pay equal attention to academic as well as non-academic fields. He announced that his business establishment, M/s Allied Gas Services, would donate ten ceiling fans to the school.

The welcome speech was delivered by the principal of the school, Sangita Borkakoty, while assistant teacher Daisy Talukdar explained the objectives of the meeting. The school felicitated Anamika Lahkar, an ex-student of the school who judged the annual fine art competitions of the school.

Students of the school, Kakoli Kalita and Subashita Dutta, performed a song, and a group of students performed a Jeng Bihu. The awards were distributed among the students who excelled in academic and non-academic fields in the previous year. The programme was moderated by the teachers of the school, Daisy Talukdar, Mandira Baruah, and Mausumi Sharma.

